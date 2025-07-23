ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cosby Show Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54

  Wed, 23 Jul 2025
Industry News MalcolmJamal Warner
WED, 23 JUL 2025
Malcolm‑Jamal Warner

American actor Malcolm‑Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has passed on at age 54.

According to reports, Malcolm died in Costa Rica on Sunday, July 20, after drowning in the ocean. He was said to be swimming when a strong wave swept him away. Authorities confirmed his death and said another man with him is in critical condition.

Jamal became famous in the 1980s for playing Theo, the only son of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, on the hit show The Cosby Show. He went on to appear in several other TV shows, including Malcolm & Eddie, Suits, 9‑1‑1, and The Resident. He also won a Grammy Award in 2015 for a spoken-word performance.

Many celebrities have shared touching tributes. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross called him “kind and thoughtful.” NBA star Magic Johnson praised his work, and even Bill Cosby expressed deep sadness, calling it like “losing a son.”

Malcolm‑Jamal Warner is survived by his wife and daughter. He is remembered as a talented actor, musician, and a powerful voice in entertainment.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Mahama now implementing Operation Clear All Loots instead of ORAL — Dr. Zaato

51 minutes ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Galamsey problem has worsened since Mahama took office — Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

John Jinapor, Energy Minister Energy Ministry tops 2024 Auditor-General’s report with GH¢15.8 billion in finan...

2 hours ago

We sold 358,218 ounces of gold to BoG in 2024 to strengthen cedi — Ghana Chamber of Mines We sold 358,218 ounces of gold to BoG in 2024 to strengthen cedi — Ghana Chamber...

2 hours ago

Auditor-General exposes GH¢138.91 billion overstatement in public debt figures Auditor-General exposes GH¢138.91 billion overstatement in public debt figures

3 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine AG to address Unibank, ORAL, and explosive “Rumble in the Jungle” case at Govern...

3 hours ago

Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action

3 hours ago

Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without hi...

3 hours ago

Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission

3 hours ago

Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumatized, beaten – Sammi Awuku Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumat...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line