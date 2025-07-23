OB Amponsah blasts Empress Gifty for allowing blasphemous remarks on TV

Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah, has publicly criticised gospel musician and TV host, Empress Gifty, for failing to address a controversial statement made by pundit Bullgod on UTV's United Showbiz.

During the programme, Bullgod allegedly referred to Jesus as a “fool,” a remark that sparked outrage among viewers.

OB Amponsah, reacting to the incident, questioned Empress Gifty's silence as the host and a professed Christian.

In a social media post, OB Amponsah expressed his disappointment, stating that the gospel musician should have intervened.

“How can a gospel musician who is also a host of the show allow someone to insult the Messiah back and forth?” he asked.

He further criticised Empress Gifty for not taking action or demanding an apology from Bullgod.

“You could have gone on strike until he rendered an apology. However, you didn't do so,” he added.