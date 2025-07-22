ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“Respect the Cedi” — Prophet Bennisan urges as Ghana marks 60-years of national currency

By Maame Adwoa A. Mensah II Contributor
General News Prophet Moses Bennisan Urges Ghanaians to Respect the Cedi Amidst 60th Anniversary Celebrations
TUE, 22 JUL 2025
Prophet Moses Bennisan Urges Ghanaians to Respect the Cedi Amidst 60th Anniversary Celebrations

As Ghana commemorates 60 years since the introduction of the Cedi, Prophet Moses Bennisan, founder and head pastor of Family Altar Ministry, has issued a passionate appeal to citizens to “respect the Cedi.”

The Ghana cedi was officially introduced on July 19, 1965, replacing the British pound system. It was more than a monetary shift — it marked a bold assertion of Ghana’s economic independence and national identity.

To celebrate this historic milestone, the Bank of Ghana has rolled out the Cedi@60 campaign, aimed at boosting public awareness about responsible currency use and restoring confidence in the Cedi. The initiative includes exhibitions, community outreach efforts, and financial literacy programs across the country.

Amid the celebrations, Prophet Bennisan has called attention to the everyday attitudes Ghanaians hold toward their national currency, urging them to treat it with the same dignity typically reserved for foreign currencies. He emphasized the importance of pricing goods and services in Cedis to reinforce its role as Ghana’s legitimate legal tender.

In sharing a personal anecdote, Prophet Bennisan recounted a conversation with a friend in New Zealand, who noted the tendency among Ghanaians to revere foreign currencies while mishandling their own.

He warned that such behavior undermines the Cedi’s value and could ultimately hinder national economic progress. “The Ghana we want is a Ghana with a strong Cedi,” he stressed.

His message is both practical and patriotic: Ghanaians must handle banknotes with care, trade in their own currency, and support policies that safeguard currency stability. According to him, these small acts of discipline can collectively strengthen Ghana’s economy and reinforce a sense of national pride.

Prophet Bennisan, a respected voice in Ghana’s socio-economic discourse, is also the author of Ghana’s Economic Emergence, a book that explores how Ghana’s developmental challenges can be addressed through sound policy and civic responsibility.

As Ghana looks ahead, his call serves as a timely reminder that the strength of a nation’s currency often mirrors the values its people attach to it.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ECOWAS Parliament appointment calculated effort to cause division between myself and Afenyo-Markin — Patricia Appiagyei ECOWAS Parliament appointment calculated effort to cause division between myself...

2 hours ago

Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei Patricia Appiagyei rejects ECOWAS Parliament appointment, replacement of Afenyo ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Barnabas Addai Amanfo Strengthen community security to curb rising killings – Dr. Addai Amanfo urges I...

2 hours ago

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Parliament passes Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill to operationalise Mahama Cares

2 hours ago

Dont weaponize your numbers — Speaker cautions Majority against abusing supermajority 'Don't weaponize your numbers' — Speaker cautions Majority against abusing super...

2 hours ago

Napo delivering his address 'I'm not going to contest' — Napo rubbishes presidential ambition rumours

2 hours ago

Final farewell for Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley set for August 2 Final farewell for Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley set for August 2

2 hours ago

Two drown in Black Volta, four survives as canoe capsizes in Wa West Two drown in Black Volta, four survives as canoe capsizes in Wa West

2 hours ago

Newly sworn-in MP for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn Listen more, learn from your colleagues; be diligent and humble, four years is j...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line