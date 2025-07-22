“Respect the Cedi” — Prophet Bennisan urges as Ghana marks 60-years of national currency

As Ghana commemorates 60 years since the introduction of the Cedi, Prophet Moses Bennisan, founder and head pastor of Family Altar Ministry, has issued a passionate appeal to citizens to “respect the Cedi.”

The Ghana cedi was officially introduced on July 19, 1965, replacing the British pound system. It was more than a monetary shift — it marked a bold assertion of Ghana’s economic independence and national identity.

To celebrate this historic milestone, the Bank of Ghana has rolled out the Cedi@60 campaign, aimed at boosting public awareness about responsible currency use and restoring confidence in the Cedi. The initiative includes exhibitions, community outreach efforts, and financial literacy programs across the country.

Amid the celebrations, Prophet Bennisan has called attention to the everyday attitudes Ghanaians hold toward their national currency, urging them to treat it with the same dignity typically reserved for foreign currencies. He emphasized the importance of pricing goods and services in Cedis to reinforce its role as Ghana’s legitimate legal tender.

In sharing a personal anecdote, Prophet Bennisan recounted a conversation with a friend in New Zealand, who noted the tendency among Ghanaians to revere foreign currencies while mishandling their own.

He warned that such behavior undermines the Cedi’s value and could ultimately hinder national economic progress. “The Ghana we want is a Ghana with a strong Cedi,” he stressed.

His message is both practical and patriotic: Ghanaians must handle banknotes with care, trade in their own currency, and support policies that safeguard currency stability. According to him, these small acts of discipline can collectively strengthen Ghana’s economy and reinforce a sense of national pride.

Prophet Bennisan, a respected voice in Ghana’s socio-economic discourse, is also the author of Ghana’s Economic Emergence, a book that explores how Ghana’s developmental challenges can be addressed through sound policy and civic responsibility.

As Ghana looks ahead, his call serves as a timely reminder that the strength of a nation’s currency often mirrors the values its people attach to it.