"Eventually, every artiste has to leave" – Richie Mensah speaks on artiste-label issues

Richie Mensah, renowned music producer and founder of Lynx Entertainment and the Lynx Group, has shared deep insights into the natural course of artiste-label relationships in a recent interview with Kafui Dey.

According to Richie, it is inevitable that every artiste, no matter how successful or bonded with a label, will eventually part ways.

"Every artiste, whether the label likes it or not, will have to leave," Richie stated, emphasizing that this transition is a normal and expected part of the music business.

Drawing an analogy from personal relationships, Richie explained that just as marriages end in either life-long unions or divorces, the same principle applies to music partnerships.

"Every relationship eventually comes to an end. Even with marriages, it's 50% ‘till death’ and 50% divorce," he added.

He believes it’s not ideal for a label to try and hold onto an artiste forever, stressing that such attempts may hinder growth on both sides. Instead, Richie promotes healthy transitions where both parties maintain mutual respect and possibly continue working together even after the official separation.

"It's better to build a strong relationship so that even if the artiste leaves, there’s still a connection," he said.

Over the years, Lynx Entertainment has managed some of Ghana’s most successful artistes including KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, and ASEM. Some have exited the label, while others have continued to grow under the Lynx umbrella, proving Richie’s point about the evolving nature of such relationships.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

