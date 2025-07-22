Moroccan TikTok Star Salma passes away after weight-loss surgery

Salma, a popular Moroccan TikTok influencer known as Zawjat Tipou, has tragically passed away following complications from gastric bypass surgery in Turkey.

The beloved influencer had been open about her struggles with severe obesity and online bullying.

Salma had traveled to Turkey for the procedure, hoping to improve her health and well-being. However, the surgery unfortunately turned fatal. In her final days, Salma shared emotional videos from her hospital bed, revealing the pain and toll the surgery had taken on her body.

The news of Salma's passing has sent shockwaves through the influencer community, sparking conversations about the risks associated with weight-loss and cosmetic surgeries performed abroad. Critics and healthcare professionals are calling for stricter regulations and better awareness around these procedures.

Salma leaves behind a young child and a heartbroken family, as well as millions of fans mourning her loss. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety, thorough research, and professional medical guidance when making decisions about health and body image.