ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Moroccan TikTok Star Salma passes away after weight-loss surgery

Exclusive News Moroccan tiktoker Salma
TUE, 22 JUL 2025
Moroccan tiktoker Salma

Salma, a popular Moroccan TikTok influencer known as Zawjat Tipou, has tragically passed away following complications from gastric bypass surgery in Turkey.

The beloved influencer had been open about her struggles with severe obesity and online bullying.

Salma had traveled to Turkey for the procedure, hoping to improve her health and well-being. However, the surgery unfortunately turned fatal. In her final days, Salma shared emotional videos from her hospital bed, revealing the pain and toll the surgery had taken on her body.

The news of Salma's passing has sent shockwaves through the influencer community, sparking conversations about the risks associated with weight-loss and cosmetic surgeries performed abroad. Critics and healthcare professionals are calling for stricter regulations and better awareness around these procedures.

Salma leaves behind a young child and a heartbroken family, as well as millions of fans mourning her loss. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety, thorough research, and professional medical guidance when making decisions about health and body image.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

ECOWAS Parliament appointment calculated effort to cause division between myself and Afenyo-Markin — Patricia Appiagyei ECOWAS Parliament appointment calculated effort to cause division between myself...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei Patricia Appiagyei rejects ECOWAS Parliament appointment, replacement of Afenyo ...

1 hour ago

Dr. Barnabas Addai Amanfo Strengthen community security to curb rising killings – Dr. Addai Amanfo urges I...

1 hour ago

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Parliament passes Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill to operationalise Mahama Cares

1 hour ago

Dont weaponize your numbers — Speaker cautions Majority against abusing supermajority 'Don't weaponize your numbers' — Speaker cautions Majority against abusing super...

1 hour ago

Napo delivering his address 'I'm not going to contest' — Napo rubbishes presidential ambition rumours

1 hour ago

Final farewell for Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley set for August 2 Final farewell for Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley set for August 2

1 hour ago

Two drown in Black Volta, four survives as canoe capsizes in Wa West Two drown in Black Volta, four survives as canoe capsizes in Wa West

1 hour ago

Newly sworn-in MP for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn Listen more, learn from your colleagues; be diligent and humble, four years is j...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line