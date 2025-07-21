TikTok Star Compound House dies

ModernGhana logo
The Ghanaian TikTok community is mourning the death of popular content creator Angela, affectionately known online as Compound House or Akosua.

Angela, a passionate fan of the TikTok couple Drill and Rosey — popularly known as Drisey — carved a niche for herself with her lively personality and deep admiration for the couple. Her consistent support earned her the nickname “Compound House” within the fanbase, symbolizing her role as the online “home” for all things Drisey.

Over the past few weeks, followers began to notice Angela's sudden absence from social media. Concern grew steadily as her once-active page went quiet. Speculation swirled about her condition, but it wasn’t until recently that her passing was confirmed by friends and family members.

Popular TikTok pages such as @SolidGist and @AloBlogger were among the first to break the heartbreaking news. A family member later appeared in a live TikTok session hosted by her online community on Sunday, officially confirming her death.

According to sources close to her, Angela had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time. She reportedly kept the condition private, which made the news of her passing even more shocking to fans and fellow creators.

Tributes have since poured in from TikTok users, especially members of the Drisey fandom, with many describing her as “a light in the community” and “one of the most loyal and genuine fans the platform ever had.”

Angela’s influence and energy will be sorely missed, but her memory continues to live on through the countless videos, duets, and kind words she shared with the world.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

