Drama as Nigerian woman storms boyfriend’s wedding, disrupts reception after discovering secret marriage

A dramatic scene unfolded at a wedding reception in Nigeria after a heartbroken lady stormed the venue to confront her boyfriend who was tying the knot with another woman secretly.

According to eyewitnesses, the lady, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, burst into the reception mid-ceremony, visibly emotional and shouting at the groom for betraying her. Guests watched in shock as the unexpected visitor accused the groom of deceit and betrayal, claiming they were still in a relationship up until a few days ago.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the visibly enraged lady attempting to reach the groom as security personnel and some attendees tried to restrain her. The bride, clearly shaken, was seen being led away from the scene in tears.

In her confrontation, the woman alleged that she and the groom had been dating for over two years, and he never mentioned he was engaged or planning a wedding. She claimed they spoke on the phone recently, and he gave no indication of the impending marriage.

Social media users have been quick to react, with many sympathizing with the scorned girlfriend while condemning the groom’s dishonesty. Others have expressed concern for the newlywed bride, who had to watch the drama unfold on what was supposed to be the happiest day of her life.

While neither the groom nor his representatives have publicly commented on the incident, the viral video has reignited discussions about transparency in relationships and the growing trend of double dating.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

