I’ll attend Sarkodie's rapperholic concert – Asantehene

  Mon, 21 Jul 2025
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has assured rap icon Sarkodie of his willingness to attend this year's Rapperholic Concert slated for September 27, 2025 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He made this assurance at the Manhyia Palace when Sarkodie paid a courtesy visit and officially informed him (Asantehene) of his decision to bring the prestigious Rapperholic Concert to Kumasi for the first time in 12 years.

The Asantehene announced his intention to personally attend the concert this year, stating that Sarkodie's craft over the years have received worldwide recognition, therefore, he would make an appearance to grace the occasion.

The Asantehene advised Sarkodie to avoid unhealthy competition in the music industry, and encouraged him to remain humble.

“I will continue to pray for you. When you came to visit me the last time, I told you to remain humble, respectful and avoid all unhealthy competitions,” the Asantehene stated.

Otumfuo further admonished Sarkodie's team to remain grounded in their values, and urged them to support each other as well as stay united.

“Don't engage yourself in something that will create problems for the artiste. Focus on ventures that will propel the artiste. When honour comes, you will have your share,” Otumfuo added.

The award-winning rapper hosted the first-ever Rapperholic Concert at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre in December 2011. The concert was envisioned as a means to launch his upcoming album of the same name.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

