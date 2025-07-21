"We weren't hungry under Akufo Addo, healthy food are expensive now" — Kumasi market woman

Kumasi market woman in shot

A market woman in Kumasi has sparked a conversation by comparing the economic conditions under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration to the current situation in Ghana.

She expressed frustration over the rising cost of living, claiming that life was more bearable during Akufo-Addo's tenure than now.

The market woman praised Akufo-Addo's Free Senior High School policy, saying it was a major financial relief for many parents. She noted that nutritious staples like rice, yam, plantain, vegetables, and meat remain expensive, making it difficult for households to maintain a balanced diet. In contrast, she mentioned that only the prices of unhealthy food items have been reduced currently.

"We weren’t hungry under Akufo-Addo," she said passionately. "Former President Akufo-Addo provided free education, and we made good sales at the market over the past eight years, so we weren’t hungry. Currently, only the prices of unhealthy food items have been reduced."