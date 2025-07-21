Gloria Sarfo slams Ghana Film Industry over hypocrisy

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has responded to criticism over her recent comments about the state of Ghana's film industry, calling out what she describes as “hypocrisy” from industry players and the public.

Last week, Gloria posted on Instagram saying many Ghanaian actors are wasting their talent due to a lack of opportunities. She compared Ghana's film industry to Nigeria's, saying Nollywood is more active and supportive.

“Honestly, if you're in Nigeria as an actor, you'd realise that you've REALLY WASTED YOUR TALENT back in Ghana,” she said.

Her post upset some people, including fellow actors and media commentators, who accused her of being unpatriotic and seeking attention.

Others discussed it on TV and radio, criticising her openly.

In a new Instagram post, Gloria defended herself, saying she never meant to disrespect Ghana or boast about working in Nigeria.

“God knows I didn't post that for clout chasing! I had good intentions,” she said. “Even the young ones I was fighting for disrespected me. And pundits insulted me on national radio and TV.”

She went on to highlight the problems in the industry, sarcastically saying that people like to pretend everything is fine:

“Let's all pretend everything is perfect publicly and cry privately… Yes, our industry is perfect—no talent wasted, producers pay well, and actors are the happiest in the world!”

Gloria ended by saying she may step back from speaking out and focus on her personal brand instead.

Her comments have started new conversations about the real struggles in Ghana's film industry. While some criticised her approach, others praised her for being honest about issues many people avoid talking about.