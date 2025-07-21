ModernGhana logo
Shatta Wale falls on stage in Kumasi, blasts fan for stage invasion

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale caused a stir in Kumasi over the weekend—but not just with his electrifying performance.

The "Melissa" hitmaker took an unexpected tumble on stage during his performance at the grand opening of the Golden Dew Hotel on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, happened while he was thrilling fans with his hit song "Taking Over."

In a video making rounds online, an overly excited fan is seen mounting the stage and rushing toward Shatta Wale mid-performance. The fan accidentally bumped into the artist, knocking him off balance and causing him to fall to the floor in front of a packed crowd.

Security guards at the event responded swiftly, chasing down the intruder and dragging him offstage. Despite the sudden mishap, Shatta Wale regained his composure almost immediately, got back on his feet, and didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration.

Clearly displeased, the self-acclaimed African Dancehall King paused the performance to blast the fan for his reckless behavior. He questioned what might have happened if he had sustained an injury, emphasizing that such stage invasions are dangerous and disrespectful.

Social media has since been buzzing with mixed reactions while some fans found the incident humorous, others defended Shatta Wale’s reaction and called for better event security.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

