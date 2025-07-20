"MTN, what’s going on?” – DKB laments varnishing turbonet data

Ghanaian comedian and social commentator DKB has launched a fiery criticism against telecommunications giant MTN Ghana, accusing the company of unexplained and rapid data depletion on its Turbonet service.

In a video shared across social media platforms, the comedian's real name Derick Kobina Bonney has expressed disbelief and frustration over what he described as "suspicious" data usage.

According to DKB, a 92GB bundle previously lasted him up to two months despite engaging in high-bandwidth activities like streaming Netflix shows such as Squid Game.

However, he claims that a newer and much larger 214GB package mysteriously depleted in less than three weeks with far less usage.

“How can 214GB finish in 19 days when 92GB lasted for two months? MTN please explain, because I don’t understand this,” DKB lamented in the viral video.

The outspoken entertainer further questioned the transparency of MTN Ghana’s data tracking and called on the company to offer customers clearer explanations and breakdowns of their usage.

Many Ghanaians on social media have echoed DKB’s concerns, sharing similar experiences with MTN’s Turbonet data bundles. Some users described instances where large data volumes vanished within days despite minimal internet activity.

This isn’t the first time MTN Ghana has faced backlash from customers over data issues. In recent years, the company has been repeatedly criticized for what some consumers describe as “mysterious” data exhaustion, especially with high-capacity packages.

MTN Ghana has yet to publicly respond to DKB’s comments or the mounting complaints from its customer base.