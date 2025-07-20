ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 20 Jul 2025 Industry News

"There is serious curse on Ghana’s movie industry and Black Stars" – Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet KumchachaProphet Kumchacha

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has made a bold spiritual declaration regarding the state of the country’s creative arts and sports sectors.

Speaking during a recent media interaction, Prophet Kumchacha revealed that both the Ghanaian movie industry and the national football team, the Black Stars, are under a spiritual curse — a condition he believes is the root cause of their persistent struggles.

According to him, Ghana’s current challenges in these areas are not merely due to lack of talent or resources, but a deeper spiritual issue that must be dealt with.

“There is a serious curse hanging over the movie industry and the Black Stars,” he said. “We need quality, not quantity. Even though Nigeria has a larger population than Ghana, that shouldn't be the reason why our industry is lagging behind.”

Kumchacha attributed the curse partly to the attitude of Ghanaians, especially within the creative sector. He lamented the rampant backbiting, envy, and lack of support for each other, contrasting it with the unity and collaboration he sees among Nigerians.

He referenced the recent backlash against popular Kumawood actor and producer, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, who came under criticism for his ambitious film projects.

“When Lilwin brought out his movie A Country Called Ghana, some Ghanaians – including influential media personalities – spoke against it, instead of supporting him,” Kumchacha pointed out. “And now with President Traoré, it's the same story. Meanwhile, Nigerians would have rallied behind him without hesitation.”

The man of God called for a national reflection, urging Ghanaians to break the cycle of negativity and disunity if they want to see real progress in both the arts and sports industries.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Show owner at Mpasaaso arrested over illegal meter connections Mpasaaso shop owner arrested for tampering with electricity meter in Ashanti Reg...

12 minutes ago

The arrest of Mwangi (R) has triggered a wave of condemnation online. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP) Arrested Kenyan activist faces terror charges

13 minutes ago

Immigration Officer AICO Japhet Boateng Kyei Ghana Immigration Officer killed by speeding vehicle near Accra Arts Centre

2 hours ago

I will not send you into the forest and call you to free any galamseyer, arrest everybody – Muntaka tells taskforce I will not send you into the forest and call you to free any galamseyer, arrest ...

2 hours ago

Interior Minister hails heroic officer shot in anti-robbery operation in La Interior Minister hails heroic officer shot in anti-robbery operation in La

21 hours ago

Mahama suspends Cyber Security Boss over misuse of military officer Mahama suspends Cyber Security Boss over misuse of military officer

21 hours ago

Full text Bawumias bold call at NPP Delegates Conference [Full text] Bawumia's bold call at NPP Delegates Conference

21 hours ago

Here are those who can vote in NPP 2026 Presidential primary after electoral college expansion Here are those who can vote in NPP 2026 Presidential primary after electoral col...

21 hours ago

President Mahama cuts sod for Phase II of Blekusu Sea Defence project President Mahama cuts sod for Phase II of Blekusu Sea Defence project

21 hours ago

Full text: Afenyo-Markin speaks at NPP National Delegates Conference [Full text]: Afenyo-Markin speaks at NPP National Delegates Conference

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line