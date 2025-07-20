"There is serious curse on Ghana’s movie industry and Black Stars" – Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has made a bold spiritual declaration regarding the state of the country’s creative arts and sports sectors.

Speaking during a recent media interaction, Prophet Kumchacha revealed that both the Ghanaian movie industry and the national football team, the Black Stars, are under a spiritual curse — a condition he believes is the root cause of their persistent struggles.

According to him, Ghana’s current challenges in these areas are not merely due to lack of talent or resources, but a deeper spiritual issue that must be dealt with.

“There is a serious curse hanging over the movie industry and the Black Stars,” he said. “We need quality, not quantity. Even though Nigeria has a larger population than Ghana, that shouldn't be the reason why our industry is lagging behind.”

Kumchacha attributed the curse partly to the attitude of Ghanaians, especially within the creative sector. He lamented the rampant backbiting, envy, and lack of support for each other, contrasting it with the unity and collaboration he sees among Nigerians.

He referenced the recent backlash against popular Kumawood actor and producer, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, who came under criticism for his ambitious film projects.

“When Lilwin brought out his movie A Country Called Ghana, some Ghanaians – including influential media personalities – spoke against it, instead of supporting him,” Kumchacha pointed out. “And now with President Traoré, it's the same story. Meanwhile, Nigerians would have rallied behind him without hesitation.”

The man of God called for a national reflection, urging Ghanaians to break the cycle of negativity and disunity if they want to see real progress in both the arts and sports industries.