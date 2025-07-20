ModernGhana logo
VGMA2019: "The winner for the night was between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy" - George Quaye

Industry News Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
SUN, 20 JUL 2025
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Media personality and former PRO of Charterhouse, George Quaye, has shed light on why the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ultimate category, Artiste of the Year was never announced.

Speaking during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, George Quaye revealed that the top prize for that year was tightly contested between two of Ghana’s biggest music icons, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

As one of the key producers of the awards that night, he hinted that the organisers felt announcing a winner under the circumstances could have worsened tensions following the onstage altercation between the two artists.

“That night could have been one of the best ever in the history of the Ghana Music Awards,” George recalled. “Both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy had top-notch rehearsed performances. If Shatta Wale had mounted the stage, people would have understood the level of preparation he had brought.”

Unfortunately, the night was marred by chaos when a scuffle broke out between the two camps, leading to both artists being escorted out of the venue and later stripped of their awards that evening.

According to George, the decision not to announce the winner was deliberate and strategic. “Had it been any other artistes, the announcement would have been made. But considering it was between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, and with the tension and massive presence of their fanbases at the venue, it was safest not to proceed,” he said.

He emphasized that the interest of public safety overruled the desire to crown a winner that night, adding that it still pains him anytime he remembers how the situation robbed Ghana of what could have been a historic musical moment.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

