Charterhouse can be sued for failing to announce 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year – Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Public Relations Officer for Bhim Nation, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has boldly stated that Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), can be taken to court for its prolonged failure to declare the winner of the 2019 Artiste of the Year.

In a recent media appearance, the outspoken Bhim Nation executive expressed deep disappointment in Charterhouse’s decision to leave the category vacant for over six years, despite the public’s emotional, financial, and time investment in the event.

“It is unacceptable that up until now, Charterhouse has not announced the winner of the 2019 Artiste of the Year,” Vida said. “They owe the public that explanation. People used their money to vote, spent data to stream the show online, and some even traveled to watch the event in person. Charterhouse has no excuse.”

The controversy stems from the 2019 VGMA event, which was marred by an infamous on-stage brawl between dancehall artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, resulting in chaos and the eventual cancellation of two major award presentations — Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year.

According to Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Charterhouse’s failure to announce a winner, even after investigations and resolutions, disrespects both the artistes and the general public who actively participated in the voting process.

“The votes were cast, money was spent. This isn’t just a small issue. People invested in the process and deserve closure. Charterhouse can be sued for this,” she asserted.

Her comments come at a time when renewed discussions around the 2019 awards have taken center stage, especially as fans speculate on who the rightful winner might have been. Many fans of Stonebwoy, the Bhim Nation president, believe he would have won the coveted title if the announcement had taken place.

While Charterhouse has continuously maintained that the events of that night warranted the suspension of the category’s results, Vida insists that legal action remains a viable route if transparency and accountability are not observed.

“We are not asking for a redo. We are simply saying, announce the rightful winner. Justice must be served to those who participated in the process,” she concluded.