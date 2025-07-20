ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ola Michael vows one-man protest if Charterhouse announces 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year

Industry News Ola Michael
SUN, 20 JUL 2025
Ola Michael

Renowned media personality and movie producer Ola Michael has passionately declared that he will stage a one-man demonstration if Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), attempts to re-announce the winner of the 2019 Artiste of the Year.

Speaking during a recent episode of United Showbiz on UTV, Ola Michael expressed deep concern over what he described as a painful and unforgettable moment in the history of Ghana’s music industry. According to him, the events of the 2019 VGMA night were a national embarrassment, especially with several high-profile dignitaries from across the continent in attendance.

"That night remains one of the most embarrassing in Ghana music history. Big institutions and international guests were present. The scuffle between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy ruined what should have been a celebration of our music,” he said.

The chaotic incident in question occurred when an altercation broke out between rival dancehall artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, leading to a disruption of the ceremony.

In the heat of the moment, Stonebwoy was seen brandishing a firearm on stage, and as a result, Charterhouse decided to withhold the Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song awards that night, leaving the winners forever unknown.

Ola Michael emphasized that any artiste attempting to claim that title now is being disingenuous and disrespectful to the process and the trauma many industry stakeholders endured that night.

“There were six artistes nominated in that category. So, for anyone to come out now and say they were the winner is simply false. The winner is only known when it is announced on stage—and that never happened,” he noted.

He further called on artistes who are attempting to revive that incident for personal gain to desist, stating that it only reopens wounds from a night that brought shame to the entire music fraternity.

“Those trying to revive that dark chapter for clout must stop. It reminds us all of the pain and trauma we went through,” he concluded.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

I will not send you into the forest and call you to free any galamseyer, arrest everybody – Muntaka tells taskforce I will not send you into the forest and call you to free any galamseyer, arrest ...

1 hour ago

Interior Minister hails heroic officer shot in anti-robbery operation in La Interior Minister hails heroic officer shot in anti-robbery operation in La

3 hours ago

NPP will bounce back stronger after major reforms – Bono East Chairman assures NPP will bounce back stronger after major reforms – Bono East Chairman assures

5 hours ago

Israel kills more aid seekers in Gaza, issues evacuation threat Israel kills more aid seekers in Gaza, issues evacuation threat

20 hours ago

Mahama suspends Cyber Security Boss over misuse of military officer Mahama suspends Cyber Security Boss over misuse of military officer

20 hours ago

Full text Bawumias bold call at NPP Delegates Conference [Full text] Bawumia's bold call at NPP Delegates Conference

20 hours ago

Here are those who can vote in NPP 2026 Presidential primary after electoral college expansion Here are those who can vote in NPP 2026 Presidential primary after electoral col...

20 hours ago

President Mahama cuts sod for Phase II of Blekusu Sea Defence project President Mahama cuts sod for Phase II of Blekusu Sea Defence project

20 hours ago

Full text: Afenyo-Markin speaks at NPP National Delegates Conference [Full text]: Afenyo-Markin speaks at NPP National Delegates Conference

20 hours ago

We must let Ghanaians genuinely see the lessons we have learnt – Bawumia to NPP We must let Ghanaians genuinely see the lessons we have learnt – Bawumia to NPP

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line