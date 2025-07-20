Ola Michael vows one-man protest if Charterhouse announces 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year

Renowned media personality and movie producer Ola Michael has passionately declared that he will stage a one-man demonstration if Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), attempts to re-announce the winner of the 2019 Artiste of the Year.

Speaking during a recent episode of United Showbiz on UTV, Ola Michael expressed deep concern over what he described as a painful and unforgettable moment in the history of Ghana’s music industry. According to him, the events of the 2019 VGMA night were a national embarrassment, especially with several high-profile dignitaries from across the continent in attendance.

"That night remains one of the most embarrassing in Ghana music history. Big institutions and international guests were present. The scuffle between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy ruined what should have been a celebration of our music,” he said.

The chaotic incident in question occurred when an altercation broke out between rival dancehall artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, leading to a disruption of the ceremony.

In the heat of the moment, Stonebwoy was seen brandishing a firearm on stage, and as a result, Charterhouse decided to withhold the Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song awards that night, leaving the winners forever unknown.

Ola Michael emphasized that any artiste attempting to claim that title now is being disingenuous and disrespectful to the process and the trauma many industry stakeholders endured that night.

“There were six artistes nominated in that category. So, for anyone to come out now and say they were the winner is simply false. The winner is only known when it is announced on stage—and that never happened,” he noted.

He further called on artistes who are attempting to revive that incident for personal gain to desist, stating that it only reopens wounds from a night that brought shame to the entire music fraternity.

“Those trying to revive that dark chapter for clout must stop. It reminds us all of the pain and trauma we went through,” he concluded.