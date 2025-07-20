ModernGhana logo
Sun, 20 Jul 2025

"The music industry wasn't created for you alone, stop that unnecessary entitlement" – Ola Michael blasts Stonebwoy

Ola Michael, popular Ghanaian media personality and known supporter of dancehall star Stonebwoy, has surprisingly lashed out at the musician over his recent claims regarding the 2019 TGMA (then VGMA) Artiste of the Year (AOTY) plaque.

Ola, during a live TV appearance on UTV, did not mince words as he addressed what he describes as Stonebwoy’s growing sense of entitlement in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to him, the Ghanaian music space does not revolve around a single artist, and Stonebwoy should stop acting as if he owns the industry.

His comments come after Stonebwoy reportedly reignited claims that he deserved the 2019 AOTY award despite the infamous chaos that erupted during the awards night, leading to the annulment of both his and Shatta Wale’s wins that year.

"I didn't push you to exhibit your folly. In fact, you all disgraced our industry on that night and the category was annulled, so stop claiming you won it," Ola fired.
He continued, “Besides, you can't show sheer foolishness on an awards night and later come to tell us to give you the award because you are now cool with yourself. Who do you think you are? Or you think the industry was established for you alone?"

Ola Michael's unexpected rebuke has sparked widespread reactions, especially as he is known to have previously supported Stonebwoy’s career and defended him in public discourses.

