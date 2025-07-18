"I’m Rihanna’s favorite artiste” – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr and Rihanna

Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr has opened up about a surreal encounter that confirmed her place in global music — she’s admired by none other than her idol, Rihanna.

In an exclusive interview with ETalk TV, the "Rush" hitmaker gushed about the unforgettable moment she met Rihanna, calling it a dream come true.

According to Ayra Starr, the Barbadian superstar not only knew her music but confessed to being a fan — a revelation that left the Nigerian star both stunned and delighted.

“She [Rihanna] is such an amazing person. To be honest, it still feels like a dream. I love her so much,” Starr shared. “People always say, ‘never meet your idols’, but I’m so glad I met mine because she’s just an amazing person. And the fact that she loves my music — I’m my favourite artist’s favourite artist.”

The Mavin Records signee continued to praise Rihanna, describing her as more than just a global music icon.

“She’s such an amazing artist, an amazing woman, an amazing person in general; somebody to look up to. I know I chose a great role model, and being able to be around her. I usually don’t know what to do with myself,” she confessed. “When I get nervous around her, I try to make unnecessary jokes.”

Ayra Starr’s rise in the global music scene has been meteoric, and this endorsement from Rihanna, a billionaire and one of the most influential women in entertainment, further solidifies her star status.