ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 18 Jul 2025 Hot Issues

BBNaija’s Uriel advises Don Jazzy to re-evaluate his relationship choices

Uriel Oputa and Don JazzyUriel Oputa and Don Jazzy

Former Big Brother Naija star Uriel Oputa has offered candid advice to Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy, urging him to reconsider his approach to romantic relationships.

This comes in response to Don Jazzy’s recent statement that he is unable to remain sexually committed to one woman.

The Mavin Records CEO made headlines after revealing his personal view on monogamy, sparking widespread debate on social media and across entertainment circles.

Reacting during an appearance on the "Outside The Box Podcast", Uriel suggested that Don Jazzy’s difficulties with commitment could be linked to the type of women he chooses to date.

According to her, Nigerian men often prioritize physical appearance over deeper qualities like personality and mindset, which may explain why some struggle with long-term commitment.

“I love Don Jazzy, I love him like no other. He’s such an amazing person,” Uriel said. “But I feel like when he said that he’s unable to be sexually committed to one woman, it boils down to the type of women he goes for. If I see him, I will tell him to try a different type of women.”

Uriel didn’t stop there. She generalized the issue to a larger pattern among Nigerian men, criticizing what she described as a culture of dating for looks rather than substance.

“A lot of the men in Nigeria don’t date for substance. They date for what they see physically, on the outside. That translates to the majority of Nigerian men. They cannot stay with one woman because they don’t date for substance,” she said.

She concluded by emphasizing that when men base relationships solely on appearance, they are bound to keep seeking someone with a “better physique” — a cycle that undermines meaningful connections.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

GNACOPS Director rejects GES attempt to regulate PTAs, citing legal overreach GNACOPS Director rejects GES attempt to regulate PTAs, citing legal overreach

1 hour ago

Ashanti Police arrest two for producing fake Kill It insecticide spray Ashanti Police arrest two for producing fake 'Kill It' insecticide spray

1 hour ago

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Health Minister begins clearing salary arrears for 321 Pharmacist House Officers

2 hours ago

Mahama orders dissolution of national cathedral board and secretariat after damning audit findings Mahama orders dissolution of national cathedral board and secretariat after damn...

2 hours ago

National Cathedral audit uncovers GHS 4.9million payment discrepancy involving Adjaye’s firm National Cathedral audit uncovers GHS 4.9million payment discrepancy involving A...

2 hours ago

Finance minister to present 2025 mid-year budget review on July 24 — Mahama Ayariga Finance minister to present 2025 mid-year budget review on July 24 — Mahama Ayar...

2 hours ago

President Mahama orders forensic audit into national cathedral Project over financial irregularities President Mahama orders forensic audit into national cathedral Project over fina...

4 hours ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu National Cathedral project cost Ghana $97 million so far — Kwakye Ofosu

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Agona West and a member of the Education Committee, Ernestina Ofori Dangbey Teenage pregnancy: ‘Allow the young girls to grow’ — Agona West MP appeals to ‘b...

4 hours ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NDC met ‘sick’ hospitals with malfunctioning medical equipment — Akandoh

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line