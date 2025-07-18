BBNaija’s Uriel advises Don Jazzy to re-evaluate his relationship choices

Uriel Oputa and Don Jazzy

Former Big Brother Naija star Uriel Oputa has offered candid advice to Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy, urging him to reconsider his approach to romantic relationships.

This comes in response to Don Jazzy’s recent statement that he is unable to remain sexually committed to one woman.

The Mavin Records CEO made headlines after revealing his personal view on monogamy, sparking widespread debate on social media and across entertainment circles.

Reacting during an appearance on the "Outside The Box Podcast", Uriel suggested that Don Jazzy’s difficulties with commitment could be linked to the type of women he chooses to date.

According to her, Nigerian men often prioritize physical appearance over deeper qualities like personality and mindset, which may explain why some struggle with long-term commitment.

“I love Don Jazzy, I love him like no other. He’s such an amazing person,” Uriel said. “But I feel like when he said that he’s unable to be sexually committed to one woman, it boils down to the type of women he goes for. If I see him, I will tell him to try a different type of women.”

Uriel didn’t stop there. She generalized the issue to a larger pattern among Nigerian men, criticizing what she described as a culture of dating for looks rather than substance.

“A lot of the men in Nigeria don’t date for substance. They date for what they see physically, on the outside. That translates to the majority of Nigerian men. They cannot stay with one woman because they don’t date for substance,” she said.

She concluded by emphasizing that when men base relationships solely on appearance, they are bound to keep seeking someone with a “better physique” — a cycle that undermines meaningful connections.