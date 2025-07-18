ModernGhana logo
Local music should be played round the clock as part of 24-hour economy — Rocky Dawuni

Music News Multiple Grammy-nominated reggae singer Rocky Dawuni
FRI, 18 JUL 2025
Multiple Grammy-nominated reggae singer Rocky Dawuni

Multiple Grammy-nominated reggae singer Rocky Dawuni has called for Ghanaian music to be given priority in the country’s 24-hour economy agenda.

He believes incorporating local music airplay into the ambitious policy would not only support the entertainment industry but also help drive economic growth and job creation.

The 24-hour economy, launched by the John Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government on July 2, 2025, aims to provide incentives for businesses to operate non-stop to boost productivity, exports, and overall economic stability.

“We sit here and take somebody else’s playlist. I’ll go to clubs, and our DJs are playing playlists created abroad with African artistes they think should fit our market. We are trying to grow our economy, so we have to grow local,” Dawuni said on Starr FM’s Star Chat.

The renowned musician stressed that local artistes must be supported for their craft to make a meaningful contribution to Ghana’s economy.

“If you don’t grow artistes that are local, we won’t have the capacity to increase their economic contribution. So if we are talking about a 24-hour economy, Ghanaian artistes should be played on Ghanaian radio for 24 hours,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

