I established a church at the age of 17 — Rocky Dawuni reveals

FRI, 18 JUL 2025
Multiple Grammy-nominated reggae singer Rocky Dawuni has shared details of his early spiritual journey, including how he founded a now defunct church at just 17 while living in a military barracks with his parents.

The celebrated musician said his religious roots began in childhood as he actively participated in catechism classes in the Catholic Church.

These experiences, he noted, shaped his perspective on faith and spirituality.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM’s Star Chat, Dawuni explained that his spiritual awakening later influenced his music, which he sees as a form of ministry promoting unity and the recognition of God’s presence in all people.

“I actually started a church when I was a kid in the barracks. I was 17 years old. I got all the kids to cut palm fronds, and we built a church at the back. I would gather them, preach from the Bible, and read the Bible every night,” he recalled.

The singer added that his spiritual journey has taken him to significant religious sites across the world such as the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Wailing Wall.

“My music is informed by spirituality. I see God in everybody. I don’t see tribal, racial, or national differences because I believe God created man in His own image, and you have to worship God in your own image,” Dawuni said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

