I’m taking my time in selecting who I want to spend the rest of my life with — Sefa

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as Sefa, says she is in no rush to get married as she carefully considers who to spend the rest of her life with.

The 30-year-old singer shared that her upbringing and family values have shaped her views on marriage, allowing her to remain calm despite societal expectations.

According to her, she believes marriage happens at the right time and should not be forced.

Sefa made these comments on the ‘Let’s Do Drink’ show posted on YouTube on Thursday, July 17.

She explained that her mother’s advice has also influenced her decision to focus on finding the right person rather than succumbing to pressure.

“My mom has told me, ‘if you haven’t found the person, don’t stress yourself. Wait till you find the person,’” she said.

“We don’t think about, oh, you have to marry before a certain age. We see life as it can happen at any point in time,” she stressed.

The ‘E Choke’ hitmaker added that choosing a life partner requires finding someone who understands her and is willing to accept her for who she is.

“I’m really taking my time in selecting who I want to spend the rest of my life with because it’s not easy. Whoever I choose has to be somebody that can say, ‘Okay, I understand her.’ And I can also say, ‘I understand you, and I’m willing to tolerate you as much as you are with me.’ So it’s no rush,” she said.