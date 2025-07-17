ModernGhana logo
Mary Remmy raises alarm over rising fake drugs in Nigeria

Renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku, has raised serious concerns over the circulation of suspected fake medications in Nigeria, following a personal health scare on a movie set.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Mary revealed she suffered from food poisoning while filming and purchased Imodium, a common anti-diarrheal medication, from a well-known pharmacy chain in Nigeria. Despite using the drug for three days, she said her symptoms did not improve.

However, she noted a stark contrast when her husband gave her the same medication purchased from abroad. “After taking it, my stomach issues subsided within just five minutes,” she said.

“This isn't the first time I have noticed a difference,” the actress added, expressing deep concern about the safety and quality of medications available in the country. “What exactly are we being sold in Nigeria? What's going on with our drugs?”

Mary, a mother of three, called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to urgently investigate the matter. “This is a public health risk and NAFDAC must take it seriously. This is very dangerous,” she warned

