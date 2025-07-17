ModernGhana logo
I left my husband on my decision, not God’s – Cee

  Thu, 17 Jul 2025
Gospel singer, Cee, known from the popular reality show Mentor, has revealed that she ended her marriage to a pastor, not because of divine instruction, but her own decision.

In a recent interview video circulating on Facebook, the gospel artist shared that her marriage had become difficult due to issues she could no longer tolerate. She clarified that, unlike some gospel ministers who claim they left their marriages after hearing from God, her choice was personal and based on her lived experiences.

“I was married to a pastor, but I left because of certain issues and circumstances that I could not stand. He is aware of those issues. God did not tell me to leave my husband; I left because I could no longer take certain things,” she stated.

Cee also shed light on why many gospel musicians are often drawn to marrying men of God. She explained that they usually believe pastors are more likely to understand their spiritual calling and support their ministry.

Interestingly, she revealed that she had never intended to marry a pastor and had turned down several proposals from men of God.

However, she eventually ended up marrying one despite her initial reservations.

