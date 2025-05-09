Efiewura actor Koo-Fori arrested over alleged $50,000 fraud

Efiewura Actor Koo-Fori

Veteran Ghanaian actor Koo-Fori, born Samuel Karikari Seth K-Okyere, has been arrested and remanded in police custody over allegations of defrauding a US-based Ghanaian of $50,000.

The actor, widely known for his role in the popular television series Efiewura, is accused of obtaining the money under the pretense of facilitating a legitimate investment opportunity. However, he allegedly failed to deliver on the agreement.

According to police sources, the victim, who resides in California, reported the matter after multiple unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds. Investigations further revealed that Koo-Fori not only defaulted on payment but also failed to appear before the Dansoman District Court on April 17, 2025. This led to the court issuing a bench warrant for his arrest.

A video shared by Atinka TV Ghana on Facebook shows the actor being escorted in handcuffs by police officers. He is currently in custody.

Koo-Fori’s court hearing, originally set for May 9, 2025, was postponed due to the court not sitting. The case has been rescheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025, with the accused expected to remain in custody until then.

Watch video:

