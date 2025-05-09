ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 09 May 2025 Industry News

Efiewura actor Koo-Fori arrested over alleged $50,000 fraud

Efiewura Actor Koo-ForiEfiewura Actor Koo-Fori

Veteran Ghanaian actor Koo-Fori, born Samuel Karikari Seth K-Okyere, has been arrested and remanded in police custody over allegations of defrauding a US-based Ghanaian of $50,000.

The actor, widely known for his role in the popular television series Efiewura, is accused of obtaining the money under the pretense of facilitating a legitimate investment opportunity. However, he allegedly failed to deliver on the agreement.

According to police sources, the victim, who resides in California, reported the matter after multiple unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds. Investigations further revealed that Koo-Fori not only defaulted on payment but also failed to appear before the Dansoman District Court on April 17, 2025. This led to the court issuing a bench warrant for his arrest.

A video shared by Atinka TV Ghana on Facebook shows the actor being escorted in handcuffs by police officers. He is currently in custody.

Koo-Fori’s court hearing, originally set for May 9, 2025, was postponed due to the court not sitting. The case has been rescheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025, with the accused expected to remain in custody until then.

Watch video:

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Actor Koo Fori arrested for alleged $50,000 fraud Actor Koo Fori arrested for alleged $50,000 fraud

55 minutes ago

Renowned investigative journalist and writer, Manasseh Azure Awuni Galamsey fight: Nothing different, meaningful has been done since Mahama took ov...

1 hour ago

Smoke and Mirrors at the Vatican: The Unspoken Bias Against an African Papacy Smoke and Mirrors at the Vatican: The Unspoken Bias Against an African Papacy

2 hours ago

The Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba NPP must vote out its current leadership in next primaries; they've lost focus —...

2 hours ago

A member of the Movement for Change communication team, Ebo Buckman If Ghana is serious, NPP shouldn't be considered an alternative even if Mahama f...

2 hours ago

Communications Director of the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagyeleft and Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Randy Abbey Randy Abbey not Akufo-Addo’s relative to be carrying chairs around — COCOBOD hit...

4 hours ago

Martin Amidu warns of ‘snake effect’ if CJ Torkonoo is forced to resign before probe ends; says it will live to kill you next time Martin Amidu warns of ‘snake effect’ if CJ Torkonoo is forced to resign before p...

5 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin A.B.K. Amidu CJ Torkonoo can’t resign due to a prima facie case established — Martin Amidu

5 hours ago

Mahama will breach his oath of office if he accepts resignation from CJ Torkonoo — Martin Amidu Mahama will breach his oath of office if he accepts resignation from CJ Torkonoo...

7 hours ago

Cedi trades at GHS13.80 to the dollar on May 9, GHS13.21 on BoG interbank Cedi trades at GHS13.80 to the dollar on May 9, GHS13.21 on BoG interbank 

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line