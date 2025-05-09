ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo gov't would've made Ghanaians would pay Pope, Trump, and China levies — Criss Waddle

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has taken a swipe at President Nana Akufo-Addo's government, jokingly claiming that Ghanaians would have been subjected to paying levies following the appointment of Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump, and China.

In a social media post, Criss Waddle sarcastically mentioned that Ghanaians would have paid a "Pope levy," "Trump levy," and "China levy" with an astronomical interest rate of 8.90,000%.

Criss Waddle's post reads, "Like, by now fellow Ghanaians, Then the whole country starts to panic. Due to the Pope's death, we Ghanaians living in our somewhere have to start paying Pope levy, Trump levy and China levy 8.90,000%. Herh, we've suffered before."

The rapper's comment is likely a criticism of the government's taxation policies and perceived financial burdens on citizens.

