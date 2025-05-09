Kojo Vypa congratulates Yaw Darling on TGMA Unsung win

Kojo Vypa and Unsung winner, Yaw Darling

Kojo Vypa, a nominee in the Unsung category at the recent TGMA 26, has sent a congratulatory message to Yaw Darling, the winner of the category.

Taking to Facebook, Kojo Vypa expressed his appreciation to the Ghana Music Awards for the opportunity to be nominated and thanked his team, industry personalities, and fans for their support.

In his heartfelt post, Kojo Vypa congratulated Yaw Darling on his win, wishing all the nominees in the Unsung category continued success and bigger achievements. The gesture showcases Kojo Vypa's sportsmanship and camaraderie within the music industry.

Kojo Vypa's post read, "Thanks to Ghana Music Awards for the spotlight. Much gratitude to my team (CheckZone Family) for the incredible works. Biggest appreciation to industry personalities who helped push the narrative and to the fans who voted for me massively. You guys did magic. Big Congrats to @Yaw Darling for winning the TGMA Unsung award. Well done to all the nominees in the Unsung category. May this spotlight elevate y'all to bigger achievements."