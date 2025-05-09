Criss Waddle dashes TikToker Famela GH GH₵2,000 for supporting his music

Criss waddle and Famela Gh

Ghanaian rapper and businessman Criss Waddle has shown support for a talented content creator on TikTok, Famela GH, by cosigning him and providing GH₵2,000 for his craft.

Famela, who is also a budding musician, has gained popularity on TikTok by performing classic Ghanaian hit songs, bringing nostalgia to netizens and showcasing the country's golden age of hiplife music.

In a recent video, Famela performed Criss Waddle's hit collaboration with Stonebwoy, "Bie Gya," released in 2016. Criss Waddle's gesture was announced in the video, with Famela sharing a screenshot of the payment received via Mobile Money.

Criss Waddle's support for Famela GH follows a similar gesture by Nigerian superstar Davido, who recently gave $5,000 to Ananzo, a young man who gained internet fame after a video of him singing Davido's "With You" went viral.

These acts of kindness and support demonstrate the power of music and social media in bringing people together and fostering talent.

