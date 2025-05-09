ModernGhana logo
Criss Waddle dashes TikToker Famela GH GH₵2,000 for supporting his music

Ghanaian rapper and businessman Criss Waddle has shown support for a talented content creator on TikTok, Famela GH, by cosigning him and providing GH₵2,000 for his craft.

Famela, who is also a budding musician, has gained popularity on TikTok by performing classic Ghanaian hit songs, bringing nostalgia to netizens and showcasing the country's golden age of hiplife music.

In a recent video, Famela performed Criss Waddle's hit collaboration with Stonebwoy, "Bie Gya," released in 2016. Criss Waddle's gesture was announced in the video, with Famela sharing a screenshot of the payment received via Mobile Money.

Criss Waddle's support for Famela GH follows a similar gesture by Nigerian superstar Davido, who recently gave $5,000 to Ananzo, a young man who gained internet fame after a video of him singing Davido's "With You" went viral.

These acts of kindness and support demonstrate the power of music and social media in bringing people together and fostering talent.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

