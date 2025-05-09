"I'm still his father even if he is wealthier than I am" — Kollington denies rift with Kwam1

Veteran Fuji musician, General Ayinla Kollington and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal

Veteran Fuji musician General Ayinla Kollington has dismissed reports of a strained relationship between him and fellow Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate.

Speaking in an interview on the Tejubabyface show, Kollington addressed the longstanding rumors, clarifying that despite Kwam1’s fame and fortune, he still regards him as a son.

“I often hear rumours about a supposed fight between K1 and me. How can I be fighting with my own son? Even if he has more wealth than I do, I am still his father," he said.

He denied speculation that any rift between them was due to Kwam1’s failure to visit him after the death of his mother.

Kollington went on to share a heartfelt story of reconciliation, revealing that it was Kwam1 who encouraged him to mend ties with the late Fuji pioneer, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, following his mother's passing.

“When things were tense between Barrister and me, K1 called me after my mother died. He said, ‘Have you called your friend yet?’ I admitted I hadn’t because of our feud. He urged me to call him, reminding me that when his own mother passed, I brought a huge cow as a gesture of support,” Kollington recounted.

The touching narrative underscores the bond between the two Fuji icons and dispels claims of hostility.

