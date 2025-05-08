Archipalago claims to be pioneer of video blogging in Ghana

ModernGhana logo
US-based Ghanaian musician and promoter, Archipalago, has declared himself the pioneer of video blogging in Ghana, claiming that he was the first to address national issues through video content before others followed suit.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Archipalago emphasized that he began vlogging in January 2009, capturing and discussing various issues affecting the country through video posts. He believes his efforts paved the way for the rise of other popular Ghanaian content creators.

The musician also claimed to be a mentor to figures like Zionfelix and other notable influencers in the Ghanaian online space.

Archipalago expressed confidence in his role as a trailblazer, stating that he introduced vlogging to the Ghanaian audience, long before it became a widespread trend.

Known for his candid and often outspoken views, Archipalago has also been critical of the way some Ghanaians abroad use the internet. He argued that many fail to use the platform productively, instead engaging in activities that he believes bring shame to the country.

