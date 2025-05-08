A catalyst for change: Eben A. Yelson's impact on Ghana's creative industry

Few people are more prominent in Ghana's creative business than Eben A. Yelson, also referred to as DS De Golden Bhoy. As a youth development professional, actor, TV presenter, creative writer, and artistic director, Yelson has made it his goal to inspire the upcoming generation of artists. His recent worldwide triumphs, most notably as the creative producer of the award-winning short film Supercilious, demonstrate that his work transcends national boundaries.

Supercilious is more than simply a movie; it's a compelling story that was created as a Ghana-USA partnership with the goal of motivating youth. By tackling the societal issues that the young people confront, the movie inspires them to reach their full potential and make bold choices that will benefit both their communities and their own lives. The main takeaway from the movie is one of hope, inspiring young people to overcome social pressures and aim high.

Supercilious' significance was brought to light when it was chosen as the sole Ghanaian creative initiative for the esteemed NAACP Image Awards 2023. With Yelson being the only Ghanaian nominee invited to attend the Oscars, this honor not only highlighted Yelson's skill but also elevated Ghana's creative sector internationally. His commitment and ambition for a better future for African cinema are demonstrated by this accolade.

Yelson has accomplished a great deal with Supercilious. The movie has won numerous accolades, including recognition at the Paris-based ARG International Film Festival 2022 and the International Black & Diversity Film Festival (IBDFF) 2022. Additionally, it has been acknowledged as an official selection at prestigious events like the African Film Festival 2022, the Detroit Black Film Festival 2023, IWFA, the Afro Animation Short Film Award 2022, BRIFF Shots 2023, and the Afro Animation Short Film Award 2022. All of these honors support Yelson's conviction that stories have the ability to inspire change.

In addition to his work in film, Yelson is a strong supporter of Ghana's creative sector. He has actively welcomed seasoned American directors, actors, and producers to Ghana because he understands the value of cooperation and knowledge exchange. Aspiring creatives have benefited greatly from his initiatives, which include the Hollywood to Africa campaign and his role as a trainer and champion for the Teach Coach Mentor program run by American producer Mr. George Ohan.

These programs give local talent the resources they need to thrive in a cutthroat industry by connecting them with global experts in the domains of screenplay, entertainment marketing, and filmmaking. Additionally, he led Ghana's antirecidivism initiative, which aimed to help ex-offenders change socially, emotionally, and cognitively and learn how to reintegrate into society without fear of rejection.

Eben A. Yelson is a brilliant example of what can be accomplished with passion, devotion, and a vision for change in a society where the arts are frequently disregarded. Through his work, he encourages young people to follow their aspirations and embrace their creativity, demonstrating that they can overcome any challenge given the correct support and direction. Yelson continues to be a true pathfinder, paving the way for upcoming generations of artists and storytellers as he breaks down barriers and elevates Ghana's creative arts.