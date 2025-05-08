ModernGhana logo
26th TGMA: "Go hard or go home" — Dj Slim fires back King Paluta

King Paluta and Dj SlimKing Paluta and Dj Slim

A fiery debate has erupted between Ghanaian music personalities DJ Slim and King Paluta on social media.

The controversy began when DJ Slim tweeted that the TGMA Artiste of the Year award should go to artists who actively promote their work—implying that King Paluta doesn't qualify due to his perceived lack of publicity efforts.

King Paluta responded strongly, addressing DJ Slim as "Father" and describing his comments as "loose talk." He argued that awards shouldn't be based solely on public relations and marketing, but rather on artistic merit. He questioned the rationale behind denying a deserving artist recognition simply for not campaigning heavily.

DJ Slim fired back with a bold retort: "I go delete your dreadlocks. Have u seen the energy being exerted in the race by King Promise and Stonebwoy? You are coming against these big acts and you want to relax. Asuo Sit up, ur days underground is over. This is the big stage. Go hard or Go Home."

He emphasised that now that King Paluta is on the main stage, he must put in the necessary effort to compete at the highest level.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

