Churches may soon be taken over by AI if care is not taken — Sonnie Badu

General News Ghanaian gospel singer and evangelist, Sonnie Badu
THU, 08 MAY 2025
Ghanaian gospel singer and evangelist, Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel singer and evangelist, Sonnie Badu, has raised concerns over the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various sectors globally.

The celebrated gospel musician warned that even the church risks being overtaken by technological innovations if caution is not exercised.

In a social media post on Thursday, May 8, Sonnie Badu expressed fears that AI may one day challenge the relevance of God and lead people to question their faith.

“In my view, Artificial Intelligence will contend with God, and very soon they’ll say God is no longer needed. There must be a balance. The sons of God must rise and take spiritual positions that will limit the intelligence of man.

“If we don’t rise, soon even church temples will be taken over by AI. This is just a son of Issachar telling you the time and season we are stepping into,” part of his post read.

The gospel singer was reacting to news that China has opened the world’s first AI hospital, staffed with artificial intelligence doctors.

In his reaction, he questioned, “It’s always the creator and inventor that wins — not the people. In this case, what will medical doctors do?”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

