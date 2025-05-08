I want to build music school – Efya

Singer Efya has revealed her ambition to build a music school as part of her long-term vision to give back to society.

In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo show with Nana Romeo, the soulful vocalist shared that despite her years of success in the music industry, she is far from slowing down.

“There's US$10 million that I want that I've still not got – I'm still hustling,” Efya said with a laugh, highlighting her drive to achieve more both financially and personally.

Beyond financial goals, Efya emphasised her desire to invest in future generations through education. “I want to build a music school, and I want to do so many things that'll benefit my community. And for me to do that, I need to be at a certain level financially,” she explained.

Efya, who has captivated audiences across Ghana and on international stages for nearly two decades, said her dreams extend beyond the classroom. “I want to go on a world tour and perform on bigger, bigger stages than I already have,” she said.

“So I still have dreams that I want to capture. I'm very young and vibrant, and energetic. My legs are working; my hands are working,” she added.