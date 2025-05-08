God doesn't hate secular musicians - Kwame Dadzie responds to Mavis Asante

Kwame Dadzie and Mavis Asante

Kwame Dadzie, a media personality and host of Joy Showbiz AtoZ, has pushed back against comments made by Mavis Asante regarding collaborations between gospel and secular artistes.

Mavis Asante had described such collaborations as resulting in "noise."

Reacting during a discussion on Hitz FM, Kwame Dadzie challenged the idea that gospel musicians live fundamentally different lives from their secular counterparts.

He questioned what makes gospel artistes inherently distinct in their lifestyle from secular artistes, arguing that such comparisons are often unfounded. According to him, the core purpose of gospel music is to draw people closer to God—and that purpose can be achieved regardless of who is involved in the process.

"I don't think God hates secular musicians," he stated, suggesting that God can use anyone, including secular artistes, to fulfill His purpose.

Watch video below:

