I was very stubborn, Lynx Entertainment almost dropped me — KiDi

KiDi

KiDi, a Ghanaian musician, recently shared his journey with Lynx Entertainment, revealing a rocky start to their partnership.

After signing with the label, KiDi's independent style clashed with the team's creative direction, nearly costing him his contract.

As an underground R&B artiste, KiDi was confident in his abilities, having received great feedback from his previous work.

However, Lynx Entertainment had a different vision for his sound, pushing him to explore new styles. KiDi initially resisted, wanting to stick to his R&B roots, which caused friction between him and the team.

Despite their persistence, KiDi remained stubborn, insisting on doing things his way.

It wasn't until he realised that evolving as an artiste meant stepping out of his comfort zone. He developed new skills, including music production and learning to play instruments, which ultimately helped him succeed with Lynx Entertainment.

