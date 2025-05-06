'Pregnancy at age 20 was dramatic, feel like the world was against me' – Eniola Ajao

Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has opened up about the challenges she faced after becoming pregnant at the age of 20.

Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, Ajao revealed that she initially hid the pregnancy due to societal pressure and fear of judgment.

In a recent appearance on the Talk To B podcast, the actress and filmmaker explained how she has made a conscious effort to distance herself from the "baby mama" label, emphasizing her desire to be recognized on her own terms.

She spoke candidly about navigating early motherhood while pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, highlighting the emotional and social struggles she endured.

“You know things aren’t what they used to be at that time. Getting pregnant at the age of 20 was a bit dramatic, because you just feel like the world is coming against you. You might probably want to die at a point, and you wouldn’t be able to get married again because of the stigma. “You would want to hide it from your parents and the public because it was considered a thing of shame at that time. Not that it was a thing of shame for me, but it was considered to be early. “Omotola got married at 18, lot of people married at 17, but where I come from, they want you to graduate, and do a couple of things. I was already in Yabatech when I got pregnant. I was hiding it. It’s just close friends and family members knew about it. Thinking that you may not get married, somebody calling you a baby mama, and you don’t want to get stigmatised.”

