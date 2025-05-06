ModernGhana logo
Gospel-secular collaborations misplaced, amount to noise — Mavis Asante

Industry News Ghanaian gospel singer Mavis Asante
TUE, 06 MAY 2025
Ghanaian gospel singer Mavis Asante

Gospel singer Mavis Asante has taken a firm stance against the growing trend of collaborations between gospel and secular musicians, arguing that such partnerships compromise the spiritual essence of gospel music.

In recent years, cross-genre tracks like “Watch Me” by Kuami Eugene and Obaapa Christy, as well as Sarkodie’s collaboration with MOG Music on “I Will Be There,” have sparked debate over whether gospel’s sacred message is being diluted by mainstream influences.

However, Mavis Asante believes these collaborations often blur spiritual lines and distract from the gospel’s core mission. Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she questioned the motives behind such ventures.

“First and foremost, what is the purpose and reason behind such a collaboration? Is it for fame? To win souls? For the hype and recognition or what?” she asked.

She likened the practice to delivering a message through an inappropriate channel, arguing that it fails to connect with the intended audience and instead generates confusion.

“Honestly, every one of us has our calling and purpose. Just as a lawyer can’t perform surgery and a surgeon can’t defend a client in court, gospel and secular artistes serve very different spiritual roles,” she explained.

Mavis Asante emphasised the need for gospel musicians to stay spiritually grounded and not be swayed by the lure of celebrity collaborations. She urged them to pray for discernment and remain focused on their divine calling.

“I think there are so many gospel artistes available for this purpose. Sometimes, saying no to certain desires like featuring a secular artiste honours God more than any big-name collaboration ever could,” she said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

