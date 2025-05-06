Rex Omar defends 'Detty December' amid Speaker Bagbin’s criticism

Rex Omar and Alban Bagbin

Ghanaian music legend Rex Omar has defended the popular term "Detty December," which has come to symbolise Ghana’s vibrant end-of-year festive celebrations.

His response follows reported comments by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, who expressed concerns over the term’s connotations.

Addressing the criticism, Rex Omar clarified that “Detty” is often misunderstood, particularly by those unfamiliar with local slang.

While some interpret it to mean “dirty,” he explained that in Ghanaian context, “detty” is synonymous with partying, enjoyment, and celebration, especially during the Christmas season.

He stressed that “Detty December” captures the essence of Ghana’s holiday atmosphere and promotes the country’s lively culture to both citizens and international visitors.

Rex Omar urged Speaker Bagbin to consider the cultural significance of the term rather than its literal meaning. “Detty December,” he said, is about highlighting Ghana’s rich heritage through music, dance, art, and togetherness, not promoting anything negative.

He called for a broader appreciation of the event’s value in showcasing Ghana’s creative and festive identity to the world.

Watch Alban Bagbin's video:



Watch video below:

