Blackstar Experience to boost upcoming artists - Rex Omar

Industry News Rex Omar
TUE, 06 MAY 2025
Rex Omar

Ghanaian music icon Rex Omar, now serving as a Presidential Staffer for the Black Stars Experience, is committed to empowering the next generation of musicians.

In an interview with Doreen on Hitz FM, he outlined his vision to create a platform dedicated to supporting and elevating emerging artists.

According to him, offering young talents the right opportunities will not only inspire them to stay committed to their craft but also equip them with the tools needed to thrive in a highly competitive industry.

“This platform will give them exposure and the support structure to build sustainable careers,” he said, expressing confidence that with proper guidance, these upcoming acts can surpass the achievements of today’s stars.

Drawing from his vast experience and industry influence, Rex Omar aims to make a lasting contribution to Ghana’s music landscape by nurturing new talent and helping to shape the future of the creative arts.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

