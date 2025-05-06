'Many still see content creation as a casual hustle, not legitimate business" — Shatta Wale criticises gov't

Shatta Wale, one of Ghana’s leading dancehall artistes, has voiced his frustration over what he describes as a lack of understanding and appreciation for content creators by both the government and the creative arts industry.

According to him, content creation is a serious profession that demands significant investment, skill, and strategy—yet it is often overlooked and underappreciated.

He criticised institutions that are supposed to support the arts for routinely neglecting content creators, despite their vital contributions to the industry.

“Many still see content creation as a casual hustle, not a legitimate business,” he lamented, stressing that it requires dedication, proper equipment, and a team to succeed.

Shatta Wale also emphasised the strong link between content creation and the wider entertainment industry, noting that the two are inseparable. As part of his advocacy, he plans to use interviews and other platforms to highlight the work and challenges of content creators, aiming to bring greater visibility and support to the sector.