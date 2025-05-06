“I still stand by it, gospel-secular collabos are just noise” — Mavis Asante

Gospel singer Mavis Asante

Gospel singer Mavis Asante has reiterated her firm stance on collaborations between gospel and secular artists, maintaining that her opinion remains unchanged.

In a recent interview featured on the front page of the Graphic Showbiz, Asante stated that such collaborations are “just noise and nothing else.” She questioned the purpose and intent behind gospel-secular collaborations, asking whether they are driven by fame, soul-winning, hype, or recognition.

Asante believes that gospel singers and secular artists have distinct callings and purposes. She argues that collaborations between the two can create confusion and dilute the core message of the gospel.

To illustrate her point, Asante compared the collaboration between gospel and secular artists to a scenario where a lawyer tries to perform surgery or a surgeon defends someone in court. Just as these professionals have different areas of expertise, she argues, gospel singers and secular artists should focus on their respective domains.

Asante’s statement has sparked significant conversations across both old and new media, with some agreeing and others disagreeing with her stance.

The topic was further discussed on Peace FM’s flagship entertainment show, Entertainment Review, where Mavis Asante joined host Mc Yaa Yeboah to elaborate on why she stands by her position.

While her firm stance has generated controversy, it has also sparked a necessary conversation in the music industry about the impact and purpose of such collaborations on the gospel message.

Entertainment pundit Tilly Akua Nipaa, who was present during the discussion, disagreed with Asante’s position. She suggested that Asante’s comments stemmed from a lack of understanding, pointing out that in Ghana and many parts of the world, secular sound engineers often produce gospel songs. Nipaa emphasized that many classic gospel songs have been written and produced by secular songwriters. She questioned, “If a secular artist can write a song for gospel singers, what makes their singing together a noise?”

