ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 06 May 2025 General News

Verydarkman to be released on Tuesday

Very Dark ManVery Dark Man

Rumors suggest that Martins Otse, a prominent social media influencer known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), is expected to be released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

Sources have also indicated that he will face formal charges in court on Thursday.

While Otse remains in custody, he has not yet been formally arraigned, according to a senior officer at the EFCC who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

VDM was arrested after criticizing a bank for allegedly making unauthorized transactions from his mother’s account, as reported by Modern Ghana News.

His attorney, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed Otse’s detention, stating that both VDM and his associate, C. Park, were taken into custody by a group of police officers.

On Monday, a group of Abuja youths staged a protest in response to Otse’s arrest. Demonstrators marched from the EFCC headquarters to a commercial bank, holding placards that demanded VeryDarkMan’s release and questioned whether President Tinubu was involved.

The protesters condemned the arrest and detention as unlawful, calling for transparency and pledging to escalate their concerns to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervened and assisted me into the restricted area — Afenyo Markin recounts 'Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervene...

2 hours ago

Video: Ill not comply with Prampram Traditional Councils summons — Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV [Video]: I'll not comply with Prampram Traditional Council's summons — Asafoatse...

2 hours ago

“Ken Agyapong is the person Ghana need” — Charles Bissue “Ken Agyapong is the person Ghana need” — Charles Bissue

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ demo: 'The Police Officer deliberately struck the left side of my chest near ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam appointed CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam appointed CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

2 hours ago

Government intensifies crackdown on galamsey; 71 arrested, over 150 machines seized Government intensifies crackdown on galamsey; 71 arrested, over 150 machines sei...

2 hours ago

President Mahama to deliver national address on 120-day contract President Mahama to deliver national address on 120-day contract

2 hours ago

President Mahama appoints Elizabeth Yankah as Deputy National Security Coordinator President Mahama appoints Elizabeth Yankah as Deputy National Security Coordinat...

2 hours ago

Otumfuo directs Mamponghemaa to bury late Mamponghene in next three weeks Otumfuo directs Mamponghemaa to bury late Mamponghene in next three weeks

3 hours ago

Police invite Afenyo-Markin over alleged assault on Officer during Judiciary protest Police invite Afenyo-Markin over alleged assault on Officer during Judiciary pro...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line