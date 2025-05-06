Verydarkman to be released on Tuesday

Very Dark Man

Rumors suggest that Martins Otse, a prominent social media influencer known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), is expected to be released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

Sources have also indicated that he will face formal charges in court on Thursday.

While Otse remains in custody, he has not yet been formally arraigned, according to a senior officer at the EFCC who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

VDM was arrested after criticizing a bank for allegedly making unauthorized transactions from his mother’s account, as reported by Modern Ghana News.

His attorney, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed Otse’s detention, stating that both VDM and his associate, C. Park, were taken into custody by a group of police officers.

On Monday, a group of Abuja youths staged a protest in response to Otse’s arrest. Demonstrators marched from the EFCC headquarters to a commercial bank, holding placards that demanded VeryDarkMan’s release and questioned whether President Tinubu was involved.

The protesters condemned the arrest and detention as unlawful, calling for transparency and pledging to escalate their concerns to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission.