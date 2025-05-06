ModernGhana logo
Seun Kuti's US hotel room hit by stray bullet, singer shares frightening video

General News Nigerian singer Seun Kuti
TUE, 06 MAY 2025
Nigerian singer Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti narrowly escaped a terrifying incident in the US, where a bullet suddenly entered his hotel room through the window.

In a video posted on his Instagram on Sunday night, which quickly went viral, Kuti recounted the shocking experience.

Expressing his disbelief over the incident, Kuti said, “I read somewhere that these are the civilized people.

“Tell me you are in America without telling me you are in America. I am in my hotel room just chilling and boom this happened.”

Watch the video below:

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

