BB. Batongo ignites Festival Kafosi in Burkina Faso with electrifying kologo performance

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Ghanaian kologo virtuoso BB. Batongo delivered a spellbinding performance on Day 6 of the 2025 Festival Kafosi (FESKA) in Zabré, captivating the audience with his mastery of the traditional lute and rich cultural storytelling.

Batongo's appearance added an international flair to the festival, which began on April 26 and is set to conclude on May 4.

The event celebrates the Bissa heritage and showcases the vibrant cultural tapestry of the Centre-East region of Burkina Faso.

Festival-goers were treated to a dynamic fusion of traditional rhythms and contemporary sounds, as Batongo's kologo melodies resonated through the night, bridging generations and cultures.

His performance was a highlight among the diverse lineup of artists, including legends like King Ayisoba, who are scheduled to headline the grand finale.

Organized by the Kafosi Association, the festival has become a cornerstone of cultural expression, featuring traditional crafts, culinary arts, dance, and music.

This year's theme, "Enracinés dans nos cultures, renforçons notre engagement patriotique face au terrorisme et à toute forme d’extrémisme violent," underscores the importance of cultural unity and resilience.

As the festival approaches its conclusion, anticipation builds for the final performances, promising an unforgettable celebration of African heritage and artistic excellence.

