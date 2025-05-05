'I'm someone who is not loud on the internet but it's time to amplify my works' — King Promise eyes TGMA award

King Promise

Ghanaian musician King Promise is confident about winning the Artiste of the Year award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He believes his hard work over the past year makes him deserving of the top honor.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, King Promise emphasized the need to amplify his works to boost his presence and increase his chances of winning.

"I'm someone who is not loud on the internet, I just believe that I will let the work speak. But I have also come to learn that, sometimes, you have to amplify your works," he said.

King Promise added that this is the only additional effort he's putting into his work this year, expressing confidence in his abilities.

"This is the only thing I have added to my work this year. I am still doing the same thing. Am still travelling. Am still working. But this time around, I'm letting you know that this is what I have been doing."

Video below:

