ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 May 2025 Industry News

'I'm someone who is not loud on the internet but it's time to amplify my works' — King Promise eyes TGMA award

King PromiseKing Promise

Ghanaian musician King Promise is confident about winning the Artiste of the Year award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He believes his hard work over the past year makes him deserving of the top honor.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, King Promise emphasized the need to amplify his works to boost his presence and increase his chances of winning.

"I'm someone who is not loud on the internet, I just believe that I will let the work speak. But I have also come to learn that, sometimes, you have to amplify your works," he said.

King Promise added that this is the only additional effort he's putting into his work this year, expressing confidence in his abilities.

"This is the only thing I have added to my work this year. I am still doing the same thing. Am still travelling. Am still working. But this time around, I'm letting you know that this is what I have been doing."

Video below:

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 'NDC seek a judiciary that bows to the will of dictator M...

56 minutes ago

Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'President Mahama no longer sees himself as a president but as an autocrat who w...

2 hours ago

Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo President Mahama appoints Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo as new CEO of KATH

2 hours ago

Newly inaugurated boards of hospitals to sign performance contract with Key Performance Indicators — Health Minister Newly inaugurated boards of hospitals to sign performance contract with Key Perf...

2 hours ago

You have our support as economy rebounds, fuel prices decline amid strengthening cedi — Gallant cadres of NDC to Mahama 'You have our support as economy rebounds, fuel prices decline amid strengthenin...

3 hours ago

Your crystal disunity, chaotic war tour collapsing the party, were worried for you — Gallant Cadres of NDC tells NPP 'Your crystal disunity, chaotic 'war tour' collapsing the party, we're worried f...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe and former Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice will drive away foreign investors — Dr. Ose...

3 hours ago

Political risk analyst and economist, Dr. Theo Acheampong 'NPP failed to break the 8 because they first broke the economy' — Dr. Theo Ache...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line