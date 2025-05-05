ModernGhana logo
'My intention was to clear my name' - Bullgod on defamation case against Shatta Wale

MON, 05 MAY 2025

Bullgod, former manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has spoken out about the defamation case he filed against the musician over allegations linking him to the death of Fennec Okyere, the late manager of Kwaw Kese.

The case, which garnered widespread attention, was eventually settled out of court. As part of the agreement, Shatta Wale was to issue an apology and pay GH¢100,000 to cover Bullgod’s legal fees. However, the apology letter was significantly delayed, and as of now, the legal fees remain unpaid.

Bullgod clarified that his motivation was not vengeance but the need to restore his reputation. "You will not defame me for me to pay my own legal fees," he stated, underscoring the emotional toll the case took on his family.

He expressed gratitude to his legal team for helping resolve the issue amicably and stressed that clearing his name was of utmost importance.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment Reporter

