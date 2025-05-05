ModernGhana logo
Industry News Abeiku Santana fires back at Mark Okraku-Mantey for criticising him for hosting radio show during office hours
MON, 05 MAY 2025

Media Personality Abeiku Santana has firmly denied allegations made by Mark Okraku-Mantey, rejecting claims that he continues to host shows on Okay FM despite serving as Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

He described the accusation as "entirely false and misleading."

The rebuttal follows comments made by Okraku-Mantey, a former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, during a discussion with Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz AtoZ.

In the interview, Okraku-Mantey raised concerns that Santana’s alleged dual roles could present a conflict of interest.

Responding to the claims, Abeiku Santana issued a clear denial.

"I wish to categorically state that the recent claim made by Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, alleging that I am still actively engaged in radio broadcasting despite my government appointment, is entirely false and misleading," he stated.

The issue has sparked public debate about the boundaries between public office and private media work, especially within the creative sector.

