President Mahama praised for support for veteran creative artists

SAT, 03 MAY 2025

Renowned sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah has publicly praised President John Dramani Mahama for his continued generosity and support toward elderly members of Ghana’s creative arts industry.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Fred Kyei Mensah commended the President for his compassion, highlighting how Mahama has shown consistent care for aging artists.

He recalled being sent on a mission in 2017 by Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie to visit the late actor Super OD, and noted that President Mahama had also extended similar support to other legendary figures, including the late A.B. Crentsil, Grace Nortey, and Paa George.

Fred’s post also referenced the recent launch of the Black Star Experience at the Black Star Square in Accra, an event attended by President Mahama alongside notable personalities such as Rex Omar, Abeiku Santana, KOD, Efua Huaojeto, and Hon. Dzifa Gomashie. During the event, President Mahama emphasized the importance of recognizing and honoring veteran artists like Agya Koo Nimo, who have made lasting contributions to Ghana’s music and cultural heritage.

He concluded his tribute by commending President Mahama’s commitment to the creative arts, calling for greater collaboration across the industry regardless of political affiliation. Fred Kyei Mensah’s message ended with a note of appreciation for leaders who genuinely support the growth and well-being of Ghana’s creative community.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Entertainment Reporter

