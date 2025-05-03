Media personality urges government to invest in local animated content for children

A concerned Ghanaian parent and media personality, Stephen Mensah, has written an open letter to the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dzifa Gomashie, urging the government to prioritize the creation of Ghanaian animated content for young children.

In the letter, Mensah expressed deep concern that most Ghanaian children are heavily exposed to foreign animated content that does not reflect their own culture, values, or environment. He stressed that this trend poses a threat to the development of a strong cultural identity and called for immediate government intervention to address the gap.

He proposed the launch of a national initiative aimed at producing high-quality Ghanaian animation and educational programming for children between the ages of 0 and 7. According to him, such content should reflect Ghanaian values, languages, and surroundings. It should be accessible on popular digital platforms like YouTube and YouTube Kids, and also broadcast freely on national and regional television channels as well as on educational portals. Mensah emphasized that the development process must involve collaboration with professionals from diverse fields including education, psychology, animation, music, and culture. He further suggested that the final content should be incorporated into the formal education system and made available in both English and local languages.

Mensah highlighted the importance of this initiative in supporting early childhood education, promoting language retention, nurturing emotional and mental development, and instilling a strong sense of cultural identity and moral values in children. He argued that investing in children's media is not just an educational move but a cultural responsibility.

He concluded by calling on the government to take decisive and bold steps, citing examples from countries like the USA, UK, and Nigeria, where significant investment in children’s media has played a key role in shaping national identity and youth development.

